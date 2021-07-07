Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,540,000 shares, a decline of 16.3% from the May 31st total of 4,230,000 shares. Currently, 9.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 244,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 14.5 days.

In other news, Director Gabrielle Sulzberger bought 21,084 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.06 per share, with a total value of $275,357.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 35,354 shares in the company, valued at $461,723.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cerevel Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 5.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 69,601 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 3,796 shares during the period. Rock Springs Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 0.6% in the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,005,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,800,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $120,000. Institutional investors own 78.37% of the company’s stock.

Cerevel Therapeutics stock opened at $23.20 on Wednesday. Cerevel Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $31.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion and a P/E ratio of -11.54.

Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.01. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cerevel Therapeutics will post -1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Cerevel Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various therapies for neuroscience diseases. It is developing CVL-231, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase II proof-of-concept trials in drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal onset epilepsy, as well as Phase I proof-of-principle trial for acute anxiety.

