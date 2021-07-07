Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) Shares Sold by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC cut its position in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) by 39.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ceridian HCM were worth $236,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CDAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 67.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,663,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279,091 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 6.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,897,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,086,877,000 after acquiring an additional 755,234 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 5,063.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 490,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,251,000 after acquiring an additional 480,856 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,531,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,425,000 after acquiring an additional 471,651 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 187.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 355,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,841,000 after acquiring an additional 231,636 shares during the period.

NYSE CDAY opened at $99.23 on Wednesday. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.67 and a 1-year high of $111.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 9,788.00 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $90.56.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.06). Ceridian HCM had a positive return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 3.72%. The company had revenue of $234.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.63 million. Research analysts forecast that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on CDAY. Barclays lowered Ceridian HCM from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Mizuho increased their price target on Ceridian HCM from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Ceridian HCM from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ceridian HCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded Ceridian HCM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.21.

In related news, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 4,500 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total transaction of $403,425.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 118,265 shares in the company, valued at $10,602,457.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Christopher R. Armstrong sold 1,802 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.78, for a total value of $152,773.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 87,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,383,744.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,459 shares of company stock worth $569,511. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

