Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) is Camber Capital Management LP’s Largest Position

Camber Capital Management LP trimmed its holdings in Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) by 13.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,250,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,750,000 shares during the quarter. Change Healthcare comprises 8.5% of Camber Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Camber Capital Management LP’s holdings in Change Healthcare were worth $248,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Change Healthcare by 3,192.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Change Healthcare by 394.2% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 2,022 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Change Healthcare by 109.2% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 4,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 49,900 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare in the first quarter valued at about $188,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Change Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $194,000. 94.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Change Healthcare stock traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $22.94. 9,434 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,814,887. Change Healthcare Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.76 and a 1-year high of $24.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.29, a PEG ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 1.49.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.06. Change Healthcare had a negative net margin of 3.63% and a positive return on equity of 11.82%. The business had revenue of $855.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $836.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Change Healthcare Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology company, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to enhance clinical, financial, administrative, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates through three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.

