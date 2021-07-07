Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Sold by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp lessened its stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 652 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $2,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CHTR. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in Charter Communications by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Charter Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $534,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its position in Charter Communications by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Charter Communications by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, ING Groep NV increased its position in Charter Communications by 379.2% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 6,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,571,000 after purchasing an additional 5,468 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CHTR opened at $729.54 on Wednesday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $520.67 and a 12-month high of $735.91. The firm has a market cap of $137.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $692.93.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $4.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.34 by ($0.23). Charter Communications had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The company had revenue of $12.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 19.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider David Ellen sold 10,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $669.65, for a total transaction of $6,993,154.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,711 shares in the company, valued at $25,922,821.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David C. Merritt sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $697.45, for a total value of $697,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,212,187.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,966 shares of company stock valued at $25,155,664 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Charter Communications from $708.00 to $724.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Charter Communications from $763.00 to $816.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Charter Communications from $724.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Charter Communications from $708.00 to $724.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on Charter Communications from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Charter Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $712.24.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company provides Internet services, such as security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers to enhance their in-home wireless Internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services, as well as video services.

