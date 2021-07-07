Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$13.37. Chartwell Retirement Residences shares last traded at C$13.33, with a volume of 165,748 shares.

A number of research firms recently commented on CSH.UN. TD Securities lifted their target price on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$13.25 to C$14.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$12.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 370.16, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$13.11. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.88 billion and a PE ratio of -1,922.86.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $0.051 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. Chartwell Retirement Residences’s payout ratio is -8,742.86%.

Chartwell Retirement Residences Company Profile (TSE:CSH.UN)

Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent supportive living through assisted living to long term care. It is the largest operator in the Canadian seniors living sector with over 200 quality retirement communities in four provinces.

