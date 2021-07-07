Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $52.00 price target on the energy company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 15.58% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Long-term and fixed-fee liquified natural gas (LNG) contracts with clients provide Cheniere Partners with a steady revenue source. With demand for LNG likely to grow gradually in the long term as most of the industries around the globe are looking for ways to decrease emissions, the partnership can make massive profits from its export facility. On top of that, Cheniere Partners' cost-containment efforts are admirable. Reduced operating and maintenance costs are boosting its bottom line. Overall, with the gradual reopening of economies due to the massive rollout of coronavirus vaccines, the demand for LNG fuel is ramping up. Thus, having ownership interests in five operational liquefaction Trains and with Train 6 likely to be operational by the first half of 2022, the partnership is well-poised to capitalize on the growing LNG demand.”

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on CQP. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Cheniere Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $56.00 in a report on Sunday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Cheniere Energy Partners from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Cheniere Energy Partners from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cheniere Energy Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.17.

Shares of CQP traded down $0.51 on Wednesday, hitting $44.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,238. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.75. Cheniere Energy Partners has a fifty-two week low of $31.51 and a fifty-two week high of $45.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.32 and a beta of 1.07.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The energy company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64. Cheniere Energy Partners had a return on equity of 186.39% and a net margin of 17.08%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. Cheniere Energy Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Cheniere Energy Partners will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in the first quarter worth $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 676.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 932 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in the first quarter worth $123,000. Clarus Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in the first quarter worth $145,000. Finally, Covenant Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in the first quarter worth $283,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.57% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana on the Sabine-Neches Waterway. The company's regasification facilities include infrastructure of five LNG storage tanks with an aggregate capacity of approximately 17 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels with capacity of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4 billion cubic feet per day.

