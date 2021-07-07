Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) Shares Purchased by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG boosted its position in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) by 19.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,775 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,877 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.07% of Chesapeake Utilities worth $1,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CPK. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 4.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,770,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $321,628,000 after acquiring an additional 124,247 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 426,008 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,098,000 after purchasing an additional 37,496 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 48.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 103,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,202,000 after purchasing an additional 33,947 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 101,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,934,000 after purchasing an additional 26,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 77,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,383,000 after purchasing an additional 21,822 shares in the last quarter. 75.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chesapeake Utilities alerts:

In related news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.89, for a total value of $269,752.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CPK shares. Maxim Group raised their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Siebert Williams Shank assumed coverage on shares of Chesapeake Utilities in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chesapeake Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

NYSE:CPK opened at $119.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $118.56. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a 1-year low of $72.89 and a 1-year high of $124.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.90 and a beta of 0.38.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $191.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.00 million. Chesapeake Utilities had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 11.56%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Chesapeake Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Chesapeake Utilities’s payout ratio is currently 45.61%.

Chesapeake Utilities Profile

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

Recommended Story: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.