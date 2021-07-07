Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Stock Holdings Reduced by AGF Investments Inc.

AGF Investments Inc. lowered its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 303 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 8 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CMG. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 38 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 138 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 301 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth about $279,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 2,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,471.00, for a total value of $4,111,445.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 14,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,238,298. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,300.00, for a total value of $141,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,227,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,667 shares of company stock worth $7,003,143 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CMG stock opened at $1,566.41 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,408.23. The firm has a market cap of $44.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.35. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,067.59 and a twelve month high of $1,579.52.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The restaurant operator reported $5.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 6.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 24.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CMG. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,476.00 to $1,602.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,760.00 to $1,875.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,650.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,818.00 to $1,720.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,600.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,663.19.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

