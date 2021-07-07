Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli AG (OTCMKTS:LDSVF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli AG (OTCMKTS:LDSVF) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli in a research report on Thursday, June 24th.

LDSVF remained flat at $$9,867.00 on Wednesday. Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli has a 52 week low of $7,668.33 and a 52 week high of $10,000.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9,564.78.

Chocoladefabriken Lindt & SprÃ¼ngli AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of chocolate products worldwide. The company sells its products under the Lindt, Ghirardelli, Russell Stover, Whitman's, Pangburn's, Caffarel, Hofbauer, and KÃ¼fferle brands. It serves customers through a network of distributors, as well as through its approximately 500 shops.

