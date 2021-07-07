CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $1.09 Million Stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

CIBC Asset Management Inc cut its position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,627 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 749 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in LKQ were worth $1,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LKQ by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,571,957 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $870,812,000 after buying an additional 1,355,871 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in LKQ by 2.3% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,869,485 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $502,668,000 after acquiring an additional 265,418 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in LKQ by 37.4% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,710,320 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $411,038,000 after acquiring an additional 2,645,094 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in LKQ during the fourth quarter worth about $336,721,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 89.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,568,452 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $278,043,000 after acquiring an additional 3,098,803 shares during the last quarter. 91.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LKQ stock opened at $49.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.94 billion, a PE ratio of 17.32 and a beta of 1.66. LKQ Co. has a twelve month low of $24.99 and a twelve month high of $51.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.31. LKQ had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 6.43%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that LKQ Co. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

In other LKQ news, Director Robert M. Hanser sold 1,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.62, for a total transaction of $67,387.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $901,268.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LKQ. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of LKQ from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on LKQ from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on LKQ from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.75.

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

