CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $867,000 Stake in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

CIBC Asset Management Inc trimmed its stake in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 676 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Comerica were worth $867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CMA. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica during the first quarter worth $31,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica during the first quarter worth $37,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Comerica from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $65.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $72.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup raised shares of Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Comerica from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comerica presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.04.

In other Comerica news, EVP James Harry Weber sold 3,800 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $285,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Jay K. Oberg sold 4,000 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.61, for a total transaction of $298,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,600 shares of company stock valued at $642,176. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CMA stock opened at $69.08 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Comerica Incorporated has a 12 month low of $32.93 and a 12 month high of $79.86. The company has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 1.60.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $1.06. Comerica had a net margin of 29.86% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The company had revenue of $713.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.96 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.46) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Comerica Incorporated will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. Comerica’s payout ratio is presently 83.18%.

Comerica declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, April 27th that allows the company to buyback 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

