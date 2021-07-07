CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $994,000 Stock Holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

CIBC Asset Management Inc reduced its stake in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 851 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in The Mosaic were worth $994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MOS. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in The Mosaic by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,664,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,291,000 after purchasing an additional 345,407 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of The Mosaic by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,380,397 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,763,000 after buying an additional 359,393 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC bought a new stake in shares of The Mosaic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of The Mosaic by 184.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,373,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in The Mosaic by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 632,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,561,000 after acquiring an additional 6,757 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

MOS stock opened at $30.29 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.23. The company has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.85. The Mosaic Company has a 12 month low of $11.51 and a 12 month high of $38.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. The Mosaic had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 6.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Mosaic Company will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. This is a positive change from The Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. The Mosaic’s payout ratio is presently 35.29%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MOS. Scotiabank raised their target price on The Mosaic from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Mosaic from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. VTB Capital cut shares of The Mosaic to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of The Mosaic from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of The Mosaic from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.08.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

