CIBC Asset Management Inc Lowers Stock Holdings in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lowered its holdings in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) by 9.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 254 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Ubiquiti were worth $689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Group LLC boosted its holdings in Ubiquiti by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 4,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ubiquiti by 103.3% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ubiquiti by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ubiquiti by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Ubiquiti by 11.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 6.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ubiquiti alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on UI. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Ubiquiti from $157.00 to $126.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Ubiquiti from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut Ubiquiti from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $241.25.

Shares of Ubiquiti stock opened at $305.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.86 and a beta of 1.37. Ubiquiti Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $150.75 and a fifty-two week high of $401.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $297.85.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $467.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.73 million. Ubiquiti had a net margin of 31.97% and a negative return on equity of 277.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Ubiquiti’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.07%.

About Ubiquiti

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. It develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, and other WLAN products, as well as offers consumer products under the Ubiquiti Labs brand name.

Featured Article: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI).

Receive News & Ratings for Ubiquiti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ubiquiti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.