CIBC Asset Management Inc Raises Holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,612 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in shares of BorgWarner by 70.9% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 9,282 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 3,850 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in BorgWarner during the first quarter worth $162,000. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its stake in BorgWarner by 6.3% during the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 8,541 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in BorgWarner by 5.9% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,570,898 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $72,827,000 after buying an additional 87,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BorgWarner during the first quarter worth $5,381,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

In other BorgWarner news, Director Alexis P. Michas sold 9,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.30, for a total transaction of $512,692.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 76,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,905,007.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 18,212 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.57, for a total value of $939,192.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 49,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,554,416.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 111,362 shares of company stock worth $5,796,851. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BWA. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on BorgWarner from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays boosted their price objective on BorgWarner from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on BorgWarner from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp upped their price target on BorgWarner from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on BorgWarner from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.13.

BWA opened at $47.82 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.74 and a 12-month high of $55.55. The firm has a market cap of $11.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.55.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.29. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 3.67%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. BorgWarner’s revenue was up 75.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.64%.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company's Engine segment offers turbocharger and turbocharger actuators; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

