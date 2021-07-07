CIBC Asset Management Inc Sells 770 Shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

CIBC Asset Management Inc cut its holdings in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 770 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $1,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in Lincoln National during the fourth quarter worth about $8,225,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Lincoln National by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 433,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,825,000 after purchasing an additional 91,537 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 64,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,231,000 after buying an additional 1,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 7,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 1,441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.14, for a total value of $96,748.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $843,412.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LNC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Lincoln National from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Lincoln National from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays lifted their target price on Lincoln National from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Lincoln National from $59.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.67.

Shares of NYSE:LNC opened at $62.02 on Wednesday. Lincoln National Co. has a 12-month low of $29.42 and a 12-month high of $71.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.80. The firm has a market cap of $11.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.33. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 3.55% and a net margin of 3.80%. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Lincoln National Co. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.75%.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

