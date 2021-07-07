CIBC Asset Management Inc Takes Position in Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC)

CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 52,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $851,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 185.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 270.0% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.58% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Lithium Americas in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Lithium Americas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Lithium Americas from $28.50 to $30.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. B. Riley assumed coverage on Lithium Americas in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities assumed coverage on Lithium Americas in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Lithium Americas presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.03.

NYSE LAC opened at $13.92 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.20. The company has a current ratio of 98.92, a quick ratio of 98.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Lithium Americas Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $4.87 and a fifty-two week high of $28.75.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). Equities analysts anticipate that Lithium Americas Corp. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada. The company was formerly known as Western Lithium USA Corporation and changed its name to Lithium Americas Corp.

