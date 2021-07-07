Citigroup (C) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Citigroup (NYSE:C) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, July 14th. Analysts expect Citigroup to post earnings of $1.94 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.02. Citigroup had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The company had revenue of $19.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Citigroup to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Citigroup stock opened at $68.21 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Citigroup has a 12 month low of $40.49 and a 12 month high of $80.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $74.45. The stock has a market cap of $140.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.90.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Citigroup from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Argus increased their target price on Citigroup from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Citigroup from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Citigroup from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Citigroup from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.84.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

