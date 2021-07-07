Citigroup Inc. Acquires 11,672 Shares of Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY)

Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) by 23.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,222 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,672 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Callaway Golf were worth $1,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 29,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 71.1% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 9,345 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 284,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,829,000 after purchasing an additional 18,287 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf in the 4th quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf in the 4th quarter worth about $2,586,000.

ELY has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Callaway Golf from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Callaway Golf from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 7th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Callaway Golf from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Callaway Golf from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of Callaway Golf from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Callaway Golf currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.70.

Callaway Golf stock opened at $32.74 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Callaway Golf has a 1 year low of $14.62 and a 1 year high of $37.75. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.96 and a beta of 2.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.67.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.50. Callaway Golf had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The company had revenue of $651.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Callaway Golf will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Oliver G. Brewer III sold 497,537 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total value of $18,513,351.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Glenn F. Hickey sold 1,746 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total transaction of $64,968.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,296 shares in the company, valued at $643,584.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 578,185 shares of company stock worth $21,300,830. Corporate insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs and golf balls, apparel, gear, and other products. It operates through two segments, Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Golf Equipment segment provides drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, irons, wedges and packaged sets, putters, and pre-owned golf clubs under the Callaway and Odyssey brands, as well as golf balls under the Callaway Golf and Strata brand names.

