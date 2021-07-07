Citigroup Inc. Acquires 4,369 Shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) by 15.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,120 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 4,369 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Air Lease were worth $1,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AL. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Lease during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Lease during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Air Lease during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Air Lease during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 65.5% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,836 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AL opened at $41.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 3.00. Air Lease Co. has a twelve month low of $25.30 and a twelve month high of $52.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 2.15.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.25). Air Lease had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 23.41%. The firm had revenue of $474.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. Air Lease’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Air Lease Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. Air Lease’s payout ratio is 14.58%.

About Air Lease

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of new commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors.

