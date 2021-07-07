Citigroup Inc. Boosts Stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Citigroup Inc. increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 67.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,920 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,829 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $1,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 244.0% in the fourth quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 135.0% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 4,588.9% during the first quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period.

Shares of VLUE stock opened at $103.96 on Wednesday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.21 and a 1 year high of $89.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $105.93.

