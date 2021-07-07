Citigroup Inc. Buys 47,904 Shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT)

Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) by 882.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,332 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,904 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.11% of Arcutis Biotherapeutics worth $1,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARQT. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,895,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,437,000 after buying an additional 838,668 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 93.6% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 18,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 66,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after buying an additional 9,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 643,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,101,000 after buying an additional 87,093 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Bhaskar Chaudhuri sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total transaction of $280,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 862,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,206,548.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $26,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,695 shares of company stock valued at $559,186 over the last three months. Insiders own 39.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ARQT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.33.

NASDAQ ARQT opened at $25.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.27 and a beta of 0.30. Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.51 and a 52 week high of $38.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.81.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.20. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

