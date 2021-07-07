Citigroup Inc. Has $1.77 Million Stock Position in AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) by 749.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 139,444 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 123,022 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.33% of AVROBIO worth $1,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AVRO. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AVROBIO by 93.6% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of AVROBIO during the first quarter worth $52,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of AVROBIO by 137.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 5,715 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of AVROBIO during the fourth quarter worth $139,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AVROBIO during the fourth quarter worth $186,000. 79.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AVROBIO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays started coverage on AVROBIO in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on AVROBIO from $18.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. BTIG Research started coverage on AVROBIO in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on AVROBIO in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.45.

AVROBIO stock opened at $8.50 on Wednesday. AVROBIO, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.45 and a 12-month high of $20.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.26. The company has a market capitalization of $355.01 million, a PE ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 1.36.

AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.12. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AVROBIO, Inc. will post -2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

AVROBIO, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose worldwide. Its gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are collected from patients and modified with a lentiviral vector to insert functional copies of the gene that is defective in the target disease.

