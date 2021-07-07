Citigroup Inc. Purchases 11,672 Shares of Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) by 23.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,222 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,672 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Callaway Golf were worth $1,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,942,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,701,000 after purchasing an additional 539,698 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,501,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,156,000 after purchasing an additional 111,562 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 112.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,498,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,981,000 after purchasing an additional 792,692 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,275,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,619,000 after purchasing an additional 18,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 171.0% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,183,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,944,000 after purchasing an additional 746,768 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, CEO Oliver G. Brewer III sold 497,537 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total transaction of $18,513,351.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian P. Lynch sold 77,206 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total value of $2,663,607.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 578,185 shares of company stock worth $21,300,830 over the last quarter. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Callaway Golf stock opened at $32.74 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Callaway Golf has a 1 year low of $14.62 and a 1 year high of $37.75. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.96 and a beta of 2.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.67.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $651.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.11 million. Callaway Golf had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The company’s revenue was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Callaway Golf will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on ELY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Callaway Golf from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Callaway Golf from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Callaway Golf from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Callaway Golf from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Callaway Golf from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Callaway Golf currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.70.

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs and golf balls, apparel, gear, and other products. It operates through two segments, Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Golf Equipment segment provides drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, irons, wedges and packaged sets, putters, and pre-owned golf clubs under the Callaway and Odyssey brands, as well as golf balls under the Callaway Golf and Strata brand names.

