Citigroup Inc. Purchases 123,022 Shares of AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) by 749.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,444 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 123,022 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.33% of AVROBIO worth $1,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVRO. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in AVROBIO by 93.6% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in AVROBIO during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in AVROBIO by 137.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 5,715 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in AVROBIO during the 4th quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AVROBIO during the 4th quarter valued at $186,000. 79.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AVRO stock opened at $8.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $355.01 million, a P/E ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.26. AVROBIO, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.45 and a 52 week high of $20.07.

AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.12. As a group, analysts predict that AVROBIO, Inc. will post -2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink cut their price target on AVROBIO from $18.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on AVROBIO from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on AVROBIO in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on AVROBIO in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AVROBIO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.45.

AVROBIO Profile

AVROBIO, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose worldwide. Its gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are collected from patients and modified with a lentiviral vector to insert functional copies of the gene that is defective in the target disease.

