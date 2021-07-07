Citigroup Inc. Purchases 6,829 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Citigroup Inc. increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 67.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,920 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,829 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $1,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 22.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,451,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,582 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,353,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,574,000 after purchasing an additional 206,685 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 59.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,476,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,192,000 after purchasing an additional 920,170 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,255,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,054,000 after purchasing an additional 271,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 18.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,045,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,551,000 after purchasing an additional 319,200 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS VLUE opened at $103.96 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $105.93. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.21 and a 12-month high of $89.40.

