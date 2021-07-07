Citigroup Inc. Sells 109 Shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF were worth $1,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 187,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,985,000 after acquiring an additional 10,421 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 56,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,374,000 after acquiring an additional 18,744 shares during the period. McGuire Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 42,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 67.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,801,000 after acquiring an additional 12,813 shares during the period. Finally, Miller Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $5,684,000.

Shares of XSD opened at $190.45 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF has a 12 month low of $112.84 and a 12 month high of $203.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.04.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

