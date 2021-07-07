Citigroup Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its holdings in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) by 39.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,107 shares of the local business review company’s stock after selling 26,804 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.05% of Yelp worth $1,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Yelp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Yelp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Yelp by 531.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Yelp by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,317 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA raised its position in shares of Yelp by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 1,519 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. 84.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on YELP. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Yelp from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Yelp in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Yelp from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Yelp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $33.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Yelp in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “sell” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.16.

NYSE YELP opened at $39.58 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.58. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -263.85 and a beta of 1.86. Yelp Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.67 and a fifty-two week high of $43.86.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The local business review company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.18. Yelp had a negative return on equity of 1.19% and a negative net margin of 1.14%. The business had revenue of $232.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.22) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Yelp Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Yelp news, insider Carolyn Patterson sold 17,506 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.84, for a total transaction of $697,439.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,150,985.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Miriam Warren sold 2,531 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.06, for a total value of $96,329.86. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,708 shares in the company, valued at $1,549,346.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,889 shares of company stock worth $1,210,010. 8.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

