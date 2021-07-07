Citigroup (NYSE:C) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Citigroup (NYSE:C)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.27% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.84.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Shares of C stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $68.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 681,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,261,218. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.45. The stock has a market cap of $140.66 billion, a PE ratio of 8.95, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Citigroup has a 12-month low of $40.49 and a 12-month high of $80.29.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.02. Citigroup had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The firm had revenue of $19.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Citigroup will post 9.11 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Citigroup by 0.5% during the first quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 29,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,142,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP increased its position in Citigroup by 15.7% in the first quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV increased its position in Citigroup by 2.8% in the first quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 5,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its position in Citigroup by 1.2% in the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 12,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Citigroup by 3.5% in the first quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. 75.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Recommended Story: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.