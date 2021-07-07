Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Has $1.02 Million Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 1.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,665 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

INTU has been the topic of several research reports. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Intuit from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $470.00 to $511.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $482.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $460.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $425.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $465.71.

Shares of Intuit stock opened at $500.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $136.90 billion, a PE ratio of 64.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $447.26. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $280.99 and a 12-month high of $502.69.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.19 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 28.76%. The company’s revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. Intuit’s payout ratio is presently 35.98%.

In other Intuit news, CAO Mark J. Flournoy sold 665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.27, for a total value of $316,054.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $722,410.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Brad D. Smith sold 163,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.50, for a total transaction of $70,360,821.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 517,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,330,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 170,677 shares of company stock valued at $73,737,829 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

Further Reading: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.