Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Purchases 653 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,214 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in 3M were worth $3,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in 3M by 13.4% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 35,990 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,935,000 after purchasing an additional 4,242 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in 3M by 80.3% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,705 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in 3M by 8.7% during the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,572 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in 3M by 4.5% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 112,458 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $21,668,000 after purchasing an additional 4,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. lifted its position in 3M by 24.2% during the first quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 2,676 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMM stock opened at $196.89 on Wednesday. 3M has a 12-month low of $148.80 and a 12-month high of $208.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $200.39. The company has a market capitalization of $114.13 billion, a PE ratio of 20.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.96.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.48. 3M had a return on equity of 44.00% and a net margin of 17.34%. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that 3M will post 9.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 67.73%.

In other 3M news, EVP Kristen M. Ludgate sold 933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $186,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ivan K. Fong sold 12,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.46, for a total value of $2,393,229.14. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 47,872 shares in the company, valued at $9,500,677.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,025 shares of company stock worth $2,586,414 over the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MMM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on 3M from $192.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on 3M from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on 3M from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on 3M from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. 3M presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.64.

3M Company Profile

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

