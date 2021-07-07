Citizens & Northern Co. (NASDAQ:CZNC) Shares Sold by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Citizens & Northern Co. (NASDAQ:CZNC) by 6.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 58,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Citizens & Northern were worth $1,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CZNC. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Citizens & Northern by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,108,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,359,000 after acquiring an additional 82,184 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Citizens & Northern by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 125,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,486,000 after purchasing an additional 28,305 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citizens & Northern by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 221,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,257,000 after purchasing an additional 25,194 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Citizens & Northern by 67.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 56,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 22,925 shares during the period. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens & Northern during the 1st quarter worth about $476,000. 28.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Citizens & Northern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

In related news, Director Terry L. Lehman purchased 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $72,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 19,199 shares in the company, valued at $479,975. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 3,059 shares of company stock valued at $76,458. 3.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CZNC opened at $24.45 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Citizens & Northern Co. has a 1 year low of $14.92 and a 1 year high of $25.69. The stock has a market cap of $391.18 million, a PE ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.81.

Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.10. Citizens & Northern had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 22.09%. Research analysts expect that Citizens & Northern Co. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This is a boost from Citizens & Northern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Citizens & Northern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.88%.

Citizens & Northern Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Citizens & Northern Bank that provides a range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in North Central Pennsylvania and Southern New York. The company offers deposit products, including various types of checking accounts, passbook and statement savings accounts, money market accounts, interest checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposits.

