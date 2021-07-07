Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) Shares Acquired by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,691,715 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,573 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $88,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,377,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,837,000 after purchasing an additional 147,581 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 20,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 94.0% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 903,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,136,000 after acquiring an additional 437,858 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,993,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,965,000 after acquiring an additional 51,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $619,000. 26.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CCEP shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.13.

Shares of NYSE CCEP traded down $0.39 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.66. The stock had a trading volume of 5,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 930,424. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a one year low of $34.02 and a one year high of $63.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.95.

About Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. The company offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, flavored water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

