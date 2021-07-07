Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.54.

CDE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Coeur Mining from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Noble Financial reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Coeur Mining in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coeur Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Coeur Mining from $10.00 to $12.70 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th.

Get Coeur Mining alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDE. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Coeur Mining in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Coeur Mining during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coeur Mining during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Coeur Mining during the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 3,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. 60.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CDE stock opened at $8.77 on Wednesday. Coeur Mining has a 1-year low of $4.81 and a 1-year high of $12.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.74 and a beta of 1.88.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $202.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.55 million. Coeur Mining had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Coeur Mining will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Coeur Mining Company Profile

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for, develops, produces, and sells precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 67,296 net acres located in the State of Chihuahua in Northern Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine that covers an area of approximately 17,044 net acres situated in northwestern Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 12,336 net acres located to the north of Juneau, Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 7,852 net acres situated in the northern Black Hills of western South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 98,834 net acres located in northern British Columbia, Canada.

Featured Article: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Coeur Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coeur Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.