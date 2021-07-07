Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.087 per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.
FOF stock opened at $14.61 on Wednesday. Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund has a 12-month low of $10.06 and a 12-month high of $14.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.16.
About Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund
Recommended Story: What are different types of coverage ratios?
Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.