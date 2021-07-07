Cohen & Steers Inc. Boosts Stake in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) by 15.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,172,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,592,885 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. owned 0.05% of Park Hotels & Resorts worth $262,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PK. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 29.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,638,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059,673 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter worth $274,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 1.3% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 189,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,097,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 12.5% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 395,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,541,000 after purchasing an additional 43,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter worth $3,194,000. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Park Hotels & Resorts alerts:

PK has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Park Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Truist upped their target price on Park Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Truist Securities upped their target price on Park Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.57.

In other news, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 11,248 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total transaction of $241,044.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 54,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,174,578.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PK traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,099,929. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.95 and a 1 year high of $24.67. The company has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 2.23.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.25). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 18.96% and a negative net margin of 225.36%. The firm had revenue of $165.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 72.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Park Hotels & Resorts

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

Recommended Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK).

Receive News & Ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.