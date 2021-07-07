Cohen & Steers Inc. Purchases 28,527,727 Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) by 64.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,797,619 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,527,727 shares during the period. Host Hotels & Resorts makes up approximately 2.6% of Cohen & Steers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Cohen & Steers Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Host Hotels & Resorts worth $1,226,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HST. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 20,267,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,508,000 after purchasing an additional 3,776,019 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 77,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 9,293 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 257,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,765,000 after purchasing an additional 32,085 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 695,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,713,000 after purchasing an additional 83,000 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,462,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,024,000 after purchasing an additional 78,266 shares during the period. 95.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on HST. Evercore ISI raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Capital One Financial raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $18.50 to $20.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Host Hotels & Resorts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.19.

In other Host Hotels & Resorts news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total value of $55,539.00. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of HST traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $16.52. 171,757 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,139,739. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 26.76 and a current ratio of 26.76. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.04 and a 52-week high of $18.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.42. The company has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.38 and a beta of 1.41.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.16. Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 91.11% and a negative return on equity of 13.76%. The company had revenue of $399.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. Host Hotels & Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was down 62.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Host Hotels & Resorts Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

