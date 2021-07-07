Cohen & Steers Inc. Purchases 43,671 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,105,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,671 shares during the quarter. Equinix comprises about 3.1% of Cohen & Steers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Cohen & Steers Inc. owned approximately 2.35% of Equinix worth $1,430,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Equinix by 7.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,318,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,973,617,000 after acquiring an additional 489,436 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its stake in Equinix by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 2,974,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,124,631,000 after buying an additional 27,107 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Equinix by 3.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,589,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,077,718,000 after buying an additional 48,515 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Equinix by 13.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,193,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $811,125,000 after buying an additional 145,182 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Equinix in the fourth quarter valued at about $617,316,000. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Equinix alerts:

In other news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 5,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $795.42, for a total value of $4,017,666.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,011,627.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Sara Baack sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $750.00, for a total value of $187,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,137,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,501 shares of company stock valued at $13,019,508. Corporate insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

EQIX has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Securities increased their target price on Equinix from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. TheStreet raised Equinix from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Equinix in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $820.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on Equinix from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Equinix from $825.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $864.48.

EQIX stock traded up $7.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $826.58. The company had a trading volume of 6,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 794,092. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $761.50. The company has a market capitalization of $74.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 179.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.29. Equinix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $586.73 and a 52 week high of $839.77.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.03 by ($4.29). The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a $2.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is 46.37%.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

Further Reading: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.