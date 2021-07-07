Cohen & Steers Inc. Purchases 568,167 Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 13.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,844,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 568,167 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc.’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $109,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MAI Capital Management increased its position in CenterPoint Energy by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 12,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA increased its position in CenterPoint Energy by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 16,083 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in CenterPoint Energy by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 15,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in CenterPoint Energy by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC increased its position in CenterPoint Energy by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 34,012 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. 88.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Jason P. Wells bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.06 per share, for a total transaction of $240,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David J. Lesar bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.58 per share, for a total transaction of $1,179,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CNP. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. TheStreet raised CenterPoint Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Bank of America raised CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 24th. Citigroup started coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $25.50 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.90.

Shares of CNP stock remained flat at $$24.89 on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 90,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,654,885. The firm has a market cap of $14.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.26, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.98. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.40 and a 52-week high of $26.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.91.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 10.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.71%.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric, Natural Gas, and Midstream Investments segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

