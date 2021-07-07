Cohen & Steers Inc. Sells 2,279,243 Shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

Cohen & Steers Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) by 50.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,194,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,279,243 shares during the quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. owned about 1.88% of Kilroy Realty worth $144,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KRC. Norges Bank bought a new position in Kilroy Realty during the fourth quarter worth $519,872,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Kilroy Realty by 182.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,208,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $144,961,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426,816 shares during the period. Resolution Capital Ltd bought a new position in Kilroy Realty during the fourth quarter worth $67,860,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Kilroy Realty by 199.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,612,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074,050 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Kilroy Realty by 2,851.4% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,005,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,729,000 after acquiring an additional 971,647 shares during the period. 91.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KRC. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.18.

Shares of NYSE:KRC traded down $0.46 on Wednesday, hitting $68.57. The stock had a trading volume of 5,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,127,269. Kilroy Realty Co. has a twelve month low of $45.28 and a twelve month high of $74.05. The company has a quick ratio of 5.07, a current ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.94. The company has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.85.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.63). The company had revenue of $235.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.10 million. Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 70.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.91%.

Kilroy Realty Company Profile

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the ÂcompanyÂ, ÂKRCÂ) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

