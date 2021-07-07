Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) will post ($0.18) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Coherus BioSciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.10) and the lowest is ($0.26). Coherus BioSciences posted earnings of $0.70 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 125.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Coherus BioSciences will report full-year earnings of ($2.63) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.93) to ($2.33). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.63) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.98) to ($0.28). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Coherus BioSciences.

Get Coherus BioSciences alerts:

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($2.46). Coherus BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 34.76% and a negative net margin of 17.23%. The company had revenue of $83.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.87 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CHRS shares. Barclays cut their target price on Coherus BioSciences from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet downgraded Coherus BioSciences from a “c” rating to a “d-” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Maxim Group initiated coverage on Coherus BioSciences in a report on Friday, May 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Coherus BioSciences from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coherus BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

In related news, CEO Dennis M. Lanfear sold 31,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.56, for a total value of $421,092.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 493,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,688,578.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mcdavid Stilwell purchased 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.42 per share, with a total value of $49,654.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.97% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 34,875 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 0.8% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 130,478 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 140,240 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 171.3% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 57,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $996,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ CHRS traded down $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.40. The company had a trading volume of 452,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,096,902. Coherus BioSciences has a 12-month low of $12.90 and a 12-month high of $22.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -10.99 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.40.

Coherus BioSciences Company Profile

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the biosimilar and immuno-oncology market primarily in the United States. The company markets UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte stimulating colony factor in the United States. Its product candidate pipeline includes biosimilars of Humira, Avastin, and Lucentis.

Featured Story: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Coherus BioSciences (CHRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Coherus BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coherus BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.