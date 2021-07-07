CoinPoker (CHP) Trading Up 27.9% Over Last 7 Days

CoinPoker (CURRENCY:CHP) traded 11.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 7th. CoinPoker has a total market cap of $5.40 million and approximately $13,468.00 worth of CoinPoker was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CoinPoker coin can now be bought for about $0.0197 or 0.00000057 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, CoinPoker has traded up 27.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002889 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.58 or 0.00059438 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003309 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.40 or 0.00018499 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002889 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $319.24 or 0.00922129 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000350 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.54 or 0.00044896 BTC.

CoinPoker Profile

CoinPoker is a coin. It launched on January 18th, 2018. CoinPoker’s total supply is 278,237,314 coins and its circulating supply is 274,720,612 coins. The Reddit community for CoinPoker is /r/coinpoker and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CoinPoker’s official website is coinpoker.com . The official message board for CoinPoker is medium.com/@CoinPoker . CoinPoker’s official Twitter account is @CoinPoker_OFF and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin Poker is a poker room built on blockchain technology that will offer competitive rakes with value added bonuses and promotions to drive traffic and a potential appreciation of their CHPs associated with the development of a robust poker economy. By using the blockchain technology the Coin Poker team aims to mitigate the key obstacles inhabiting the growth of online poker, such as payment processing issues, managing game integrity and creating purely random number generation. Coin Poker token (CHP) is an ERC-20 token that will be used as a medium of exchange on the poker room. “

CoinPoker Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinPoker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinPoker should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CoinPoker using one of the exchanges listed above.

