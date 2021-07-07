Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Purchased by Asset Management Group Inc.

Asset Management Group Inc. grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 10.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,573 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter worth $742,997,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 306.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,263,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,765,000 after purchasing an additional 4,724,331 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 40,166,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,166,302,000 after purchasing an additional 3,475,832 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,053,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,812,829,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946,033 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 390.4% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,252,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793,428 shares during the period. 75.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CL shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Sunday, June 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Colgate-Palmolive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.62.

Shares of NYSE CL traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $83.07. 107,143 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,855,976. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.42, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.01. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $72.61 and a twelve month high of $86.41. The company has a market cap of $70.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.44, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.49.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 298.80% and a net margin of 15.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.82%.

In other news, CTO Patricia Verduin sold 46,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.89, for a total value of $3,766,723.74. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 100,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,144,005.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 11,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.07, for a total value of $918,773.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,579,929.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 91,040 shares of company stock worth $7,384,255. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment's products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

