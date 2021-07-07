Comparing Black Diamond Group (OTCMKTS:BDIMF) & Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS)

Black Diamond Group (OTCMKTS:BDIMF) and Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, risk and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Black Diamond Group and Custom Truck One Source’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Black Diamond Group $138.05 million 1.38 -$2.61 million N/A N/A Custom Truck One Source $302.74 million 7.52 -$21.28 million ($0.91) -10.16

Black Diamond Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Custom Truck One Source.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Black Diamond Group and Custom Truck One Source, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Black Diamond Group 0 0 2 0 3.00 Custom Truck One Source 0 0 3 0 3.00

Black Diamond Group presently has a consensus price target of $4.75, suggesting a potential upside of 46.63%. Given Black Diamond Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Black Diamond Group is more favorable than Custom Truck One Source.

Volatility & Risk

Black Diamond Group has a beta of 1.48, indicating that its stock price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Custom Truck One Source has a beta of 0.29, indicating that its stock price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Black Diamond Group and Custom Truck One Source’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Black Diamond Group -0.22% -0.20% -0.10% Custom Truck One Source -11.10% N/A -7.41%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

78.4% of Custom Truck One Source shares are held by institutional investors. 4.8% of Custom Truck One Source shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Custom Truck One Source beats Black Diamond Group on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Black Diamond Group Company Profile

Black Diamond Group Limited rents and sells modular space and workforce accommodation solutions. It operates through two segments, Modular Space Solutions and Workforce Solutions. The Modular Space Solutions segment provides modular space rentals to customers in the construction, real estate development, manufacturing, education, financial, and resource industries, as well as government agencies in North America. Its products include office units, lavatories, storage units, large multi-unit office complexes, classroom facilities, banking and health care facilities, custom manufactured modular facilities, and blast resistant structures. This segment also sells new and used space rentals units; and provides delivery, installation, project management, and ancillary products and services. The Workforce Solutions segment provides workforce housing solutions, including rental of accommodations and surface equipment, and provision of turnkey lodging and travel management services in Canada, the United States, and Australia. This segment also provides associated services, such as installation, transportation, demobilization, and sale of used fleet assets. This segment primarily serves the resource, infrastructure, construction, disaster recovery, and education sectors. The company also provides specialized field rentals to oil and gas industries. Black Diamond Group Limited markets its rental assets, custom sales, and ancillary products and services through in-house sales personnel, its website, social media, web campaigns, and its digital marketplace. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Custom Truck One Source Company Profile

Custom Truck One Source, Inc. provides specialty equipment rental services to the electric utility transmission and distribution, telecom, and rail industries in North America. It operates through two segments: Equipment Rental and Sales; and Parts, Tools and Accessories. The Equipment Rental and Sales segment rents and sells a range of new and used equipment, including bucket trucks, digger derricks, line equipment, cranes, pressure diggers, and underground equipment for electric utilities, telecom operators, railroad operators, and related contractors. The Parts, Tools and Accessories segment offers sale and rental solutions for parts, tools, and accessories to complement its specialty equipment fleet. Its products include stringing blocks, augers, insulated hotline tools, hoist and rigging equipment, and grounding clamps. This segment also provides maintenance, repair, and upfit services for new and used heavy-duty trucks and cranes. It serves equipment rental customers, industry contractors, and other distributors. As of March 8, 2021, the company had a coast-to-coast rental fleet of approximately 4,500 units comprising insulated and non-insulated bucket trucks, digger derricks, line equipment, cranes, pressure diggers and drills, and underground equipment. The company was formerly known as Nesco Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Custom Truck One Source, Inc. in April 2021. Custom Truck One Source, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri.

