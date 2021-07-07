Comparing Sumitomo Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:SOHVY) & Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT)

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) and Sumitomo Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:SOHVY) are both mid-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

5.7% of Cricut shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Cricut and Sumitomo Heavy Industries, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cricut 0 1 5 0 2.83 Sumitomo Heavy Industries 0 0 1 0 3.00

Cricut presently has a consensus price target of $29.83, indicating a potential downside of 13.17%. Given Cricut’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Cricut is more favorable than Sumitomo Heavy Industries.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cricut and Sumitomo Heavy Industries’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cricut $959.03 million 7.96 $154.58 million N/A N/A Sumitomo Heavy Industries $8.01 billion 0.43 $251.59 million $0.63 11.27

Sumitomo Heavy Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Cricut.

Profitability

This table compares Cricut and Sumitomo Heavy Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cricut N/A N/A N/A Sumitomo Heavy Industries 3.16% 6.71% 3.26%

Summary

Sumitomo Heavy Industries beats Cricut on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cricut Company Profile

Cricut, Inc. designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand. It offers Cricut Joy, a cutting and writing machine to personalize, organize, and customize kitchen, office, school, celebration, and idea projects; Cricut Maker, a cutting machine that handles fabrics, leather, paper, and balsa wood; Cricut Explore, a cutting machine for DIY projects; Cricut EasyPress 2, a machine that delivers heat transfers on baby bodysuits, big-time jerseys, and banners; Cricut EasyPress Mini, a heat transfer machine for curved surfaces, as well as hard-to-reach spots between seams and buttons. The company also provides Infusible Ink, a heat transfer system that permanently infused into base material, as well as accessories and materials, such as knifes, blade changing systems, cutting rulers and self-healing mats, hand tools, crafting materials, and cases. It serves customers through its online store. Cricut, Inc. was formerly known as Provo Craft & Novelty, Inc. and changed its name to Cricut, Inc. in March 2018. The company was incorporated in 1969 and is headquartered in South Jordan, Utah.

Sumitomo Heavy Industries Company Profile

Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd. manufactures and sells general machinery, advanced precision machinery, construction machinery, ships, and environmental plant facilities in Japan and internationally. Its Machinery Components segment offers power transmission and control equipment, including drives, compact gear motors, motion control drives, and gearboxes. The company's Precision Machinery segment provides injection molding machines, transfer molding presses, cryocoolers, cryopumps, precision positioning equipment, laser systems, control systems, motion components, ion implanters, rolls for metal rolling, surface grinding machines, coolant systems, and extrusion coating lines. Its Construction Machinery segment offers hydraulic excavators, road machinery, crawler cranes, and foundation machines. The company's Industrial Machinery segment offers cyclotrons for positron emission tomography (PET), PET tracer production systems, proton therapy systems, vacuum coating equipment, forging presses, lifting magnets, steam turbines, process pumps, material handling systems, logistics systems, parking systems, non-destructive inspections, and forklifts. Its Ships segment provides oil tankers. The company's Environmental Facilities & Plants segment offers circulating fluidized bed boilers, rotary kiln-type recycling facilities, electrostatic precipitators, ash handling systems, evaporation and crystallization facilities, spinning machines, clean room systems, dust collectors, coke oven machines, distillation and extraction plants, reactor vessels, mixing vessels, industrial waste water treatment facilities, water and sewage treatment systems, and food and beverage manufacturing facilities. Its Others segment provides IT solutions and security services. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

