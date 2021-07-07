Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on applying its DCE Platform (R) to create novel small molecule drugs. The Company manufactures drugs in various therapeutic areas such as hot flashes, HIV, renal hepatic, neuropathic pain, MRSA infection, and schizophrenia, multiple tumors, and hyperparathyroidism. Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in United States. “

Get Concert Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Concert Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNCE traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.80. 295,642 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 412,255. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.26 million, a PE ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 0.49. Concert Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.68 and a fifty-two week high of $13.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.07.

Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 million. Concert Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 59.51% and a negative net margin of 974.15%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Concert Pharmaceuticals will post -2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNCE. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 91.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,997 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 5,259 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.51% of the company’s stock.

Concert Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company that develops novel small molecule drugs for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate is CTP-543, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of alopecia areata, a serious autoimmune dermatological condition.

Read More: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Concert Pharmaceuticals (CNCE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Concert Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concert Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.