Constellation Software’s (CSU) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a C$2,100.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank upped their target price on Constellation Software from C$1,900.00 to C$2,000.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James increased their price target on Constellation Software from C$1,700.00 to C$2,000.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. CIBC increased their price target on Constellation Software from C$1,760.00 to C$2,000.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Constellation Software from C$1,850.00 to C$2,000.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$1,910.57.

Get Constellation Software alerts:

Shares of CSU opened at C$1,894.99 on Tuesday. Constellation Software has a 12 month low of C$1,366.66 and a 12 month high of C$1,921.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1,799.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.64, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of C$40.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.18.

Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$20.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$12.72 by C$7.77. The business had revenue of C$1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.43 billion. Research analysts forecast that Constellation Software will post 52.420001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 19th will be paid a $1.228 dividend. This is an increase from Constellation Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $4.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Constellation Software’s payout ratio is 19.88%.

In other Constellation Software news, Senior Officer John Edward Billowits sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1,777.00, for a total value of C$1,777,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,370 shares in the company, valued at C$27,312,490.

Constellation Software Company Profile

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in the United States, Canada, Italy, Germany, India, United Kingdom, Brazil, Switzerland, Austria, Israel, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Public Sector and Private Sector.

Further Reading: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.