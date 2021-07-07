Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) Price Target Raised to $27.00 at Citigroup

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) had its price objective increased by Citigroup from $23.00 to $27.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential upside of 33.40% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on VLRS. HSBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in a research report on Monday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $13.00 to $20.10 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.59.

Shares of NYSE:VLRS opened at $20.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.06 and a beta of 2.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.82. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación has a fifty-two week low of $4.79 and a fifty-two week high of $20.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $311.00 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aperture Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the first quarter worth approximately $1,988,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 366.5% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 620,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,848,000 after acquiring an additional 487,500 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 14.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,304,487 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,122,000 after acquiring an additional 409,883 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 180.1% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 76,285 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 49,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 325.9% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 121,251 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 92,784 shares in the last quarter. 53.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación

Controladora Vuela CompaÃ±Ã­a de AviaciÃ³n, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, Concesionaria Vuela CompaÃ±Ã­a de AviaciÃ³n, SAP.I. de C.V., provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. The company operates approximately 410 daily flights on routes connecting 43 cities in Mexico, 22 cities in the United States, and 3 cities in Central America.

