Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.89 Per Share

Brokerages expect Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) to announce $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Copart’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.85 to $1.02. Copart reported earnings of $0.69 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, September 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Copart will report full-year earnings of $3.57 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.53 to $3.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.70 to $3.98. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Copart.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The business services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $733.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.52 million. Copart had a net margin of 34.26% and a return on equity of 28.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share.

Separately, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Copart from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Copart currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.33.

In other news, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.18, for a total value of $39,954,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 12.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in Copart by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 15,366 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Copart by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 96,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,494,000 after acquiring an additional 9,274 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in shares of Copart by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 204,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,243,000 after acquiring an additional 28,300 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Copart by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Ltd. now owns 73,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Copart by 58.6% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 270,857 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,417,000 after buying an additional 100,091 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.76% of the company’s stock.

CPRT stock traded up $2.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $138.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,338,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,100,968. Copart has a 52 week low of $80.85 and a 52 week high of $138.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $126.73. The stock has a market cap of $32.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.43 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 3.63.

Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

