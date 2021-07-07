Cornichon (CORN) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $524.00

Cornichon (CURRENCY:CORN) traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 7th. Cornichon has a total market capitalization of $1.67 million and approximately $524.00 worth of Cornichon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Cornichon has traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Cornichon coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0980 or 0.00000290 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002959 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001929 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.83 or 0.00049764 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.45 or 0.00134413 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.45 or 0.00166920 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002990 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,879.67 or 1.00188113 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $329.24 or 0.00973622 BTC.

About Cornichon

Cornichon’s total supply is 17,334,395 coins and its circulating supply is 17,092,547 coins. Cornichon’s official website is cornichon.ape.tax . Cornichon’s official Twitter account is @cornfieldfarm and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CORN is designed to be the governance token for CORN. It is claimed that once deposited in the pool, the stakers don’t need to do anything and will continue to receive CORN token rewards from providing liquidity going forward. “

Buying and Selling Cornichon

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cornichon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cornichon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cornichon using one of the exchanges listed above.

