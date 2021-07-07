Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Corsair Gaming, Inc. designs, markets and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems principally in the United States and internationally. Corsair Gaming, Inc. is based in Fremont, California. “

Get Corsair Gaming alerts:

Separately, Barclays reduced their target price on Corsair Gaming from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.90.

CRSR stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,653,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,907,596. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.48. Corsair Gaming has a 52 week low of $14.09 and a 52 week high of $51.37.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $529.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.27 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 201.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Corsair Gaming will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Bertrand Chevalier sold 125,000 shares of Corsair Gaming stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $4,125,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 240,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,945,509. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael G. Potter sold 7,500 shares of Corsair Gaming stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total value of $238,875.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $238,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,548,411 shares of company stock valued at $290,440,790 over the last quarter. 71.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Corsair Gaming in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Corsair Gaming in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Corsair Gaming in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Corsair Gaming by 126.7% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Corsair Gaming in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. 10.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corsair Gaming Company Profile

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

Recommended Story: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Corsair Gaming (CRSR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Corsair Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corsair Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.